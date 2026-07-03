Beijing: Over 800 Chinese entrepreneurs, investors and tour operators Friday took part in a conference highlighting investment opportunities in India in China’s Hangzhou city.

The conference was organised by the Indian Consulate in Shanghai.

Indian Consulate General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur addressed the conference. India’s Major Economic Initiative in Eastern China! India’s First 3-Ts (Trade, Technology & Tourism) Business Conference Held in Hangzhou, the Consulate said in a social media post.

Over 800 entrepreneurs, investors, and tour operators participated in the event, it said, adding that the conference emphasised the vision of Developed India 2047 and Self-Reliant India.

The meeting discussed AI, trade, investment, supply chain, and innovation collaboration, the mission said.