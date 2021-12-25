Guwahati: More than 840 students, including 133 girls, of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) have bagged job offers in the first phase of placement with one student having bagged Rs 2.05 crore package per annum offer from a multi-national firm, officials said Saturday.

Abhishek Kumar, IIT-G’s Centre for Career Development Head, said in the first phase of placement a total of 843 students, an all-time high in the 27-year history of IIT-G, have got job offers as compared to 610 students in 2020.

“Rohit Negi, a student pursuing M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering at IIT-G, got Rs 2.05 crore package per annum offer from Uber,” Kumar told IANS.

He said that the students of all departments in the first phase of placement drive that concluded earlier this week received an average annual cost offer of Rs 23.73 lakh with minimum annual salary of Rs 6.25 lakh.

The various companies from where the IIT-G students bagged the job offers include Uber, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Graviton, Goldman Sachs, American Express, Squarepoint Capital, Accenture Japan, Rakuten Japan, Texas Instruments, Oracle, Bajaj, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Cisco, JPMC, Walmart, Amazon, Intel, Mercedes, Schlumberger, and ATVS R&D.

Kumar, an Associate Professor of the Department of Civil Engineering, said the students are quite excited about this significant jump in the number of offers in the first phase of placements.

“They are also excited about some new profiles and companies that have participated in the selection process. Many students who earlier did not register for the placement are also coming forward to take part in phase-two of the placement. For phase-two as well, a large set of companies have shown interest to participate,” he added.

Another official of the IIT-G quoting the students said that receiving the job offers the students felt very happy and thrilled.

The students thanked IIT-G and the placement team led by Abhishek Kumar for giving them a good opportunity to go ahead in the future and managed the entire placement process seamlessly.

IIT-G was established in 1994 and completed 25 years of existence in 2019. At present, the institute has eleven departments, five inter-disciplinary academic centres and four schools covering all the major disciplines — engineering, science and humanities, offering B.Tech, B.Des, M.A, M.Des, M.Tech, MSc and PhD programmes.

The institute headed by Director T.G. Sitharam, with more than 6,000 students, offers a residential campus to 412 faculty members.

“Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT-G has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the northeast region to a great extent since its inception in 1994.

The picturesque campus is on a sprawling 285-hectare plot on the north bank of the Brahmaputra, nearly 20 km from heart of the Guwahati city,” a spokesman of the institution said.

The IIT-G is the only academic institution in India that occupied a place among the top 100 world universities — under 50 years “ranked by the London-based Times Higher Education in 2014 and continues to maintain its superior position even today in various international rankings.