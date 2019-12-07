Whenever, we hear the word jail, many kinds of questions come to our mind. We tend to think about the security, arrangements of food, lifestyle of prisoners inside the prison.

In this article we will tell you about a prison in Cuba, where there is no point of thinking all these stuff because crores of rupees are being spent on one prisoner in this jail. This is the reason why this prison is considered as the most expensive prison in the world.

The camp was established by President George W. Bush’s administration in 2002 during the War on Terror. The name of this prison is Guantanamo Bay Jail. This prison got its name because it is situated on the coast of Guantanamo Bay.

According to a report, the number of prisoners is too low and on each prisoner around Rs 93 crore is spent annually. You will be surprised to know that about 1800 soldiers are stationed in this prison and about 45 soldiers for one prisoner. It is also said that around 3900 crore rupees are spent every year on the soldiers deployed in the security of the jail.

Now, you must be wondering why the prisoners are kept under such tight security? The reason is the most deadliest criminals are here. According to media reports, These people include Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, believed to be the No. 3 Al-Qaeda leader before he was captured in Pakistan in 2003; Ramzi bin al-Shibh, an alleged would-be 11 September 2001 hijacker; and Abu Zubaydah, who was believed to be a link between Osama bin Laden and many Al-Qaeda cells, who were captured in Pakistan in March 2002.

The 40 prisoners, all men, get halal food, access to satellite news and sports channels, workout equipment and PlayStations. Those who behave — and that has been the majority for years — get communal meals and can pray in groups, and some can attend art and horticulture classes.