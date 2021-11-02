Bolangir: Passengers onboard Tapaswini Express had a narrow escape after it was detected that a snapped overhead electric cable was lying on tracks in Bolangir Tuesday.

The train was made to halt between Titilagarh and Siker, disrupting traffic on the route and causing inconveniences to passengers.

According to a source, the Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express left Titilagarh station for the next station. While the train was on the move, the cable somehow got snapped and was dangling over the tracks.

In order to avoid any kind of mishap, the loco pilot stopped the train. The passengers said the train came to a halt producing a loud sound. At first, they thought the train might have faced an accident. After coming to know about the incident, they thanked the loco pilot.

It is being alleged that a private firm carried out a blasting near the track and under its impact, the cable got snapped.

On being informed, railway officials reached the spot and repair work was started. Efforts are on to restore traffic on the route, it was learnt.

