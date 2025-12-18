Dungarpur: An overnight sit-in protest was staged outside the Peeth police outpost in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan after a 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide following harassment by a youth in the Dhambola police station area.

The protesters demanded action after the girl died after consuming poison. The incident led to protests by family members and local residents.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Geeta Devi Patidar, December 14, had gone with her daughter to an e-Mitra centre in Kalalwada to fill a BSTC form. During this time, Javed alias Mustaq, a resident of Peeth, allegedly followed them on a motorcycle and later reached the e-Mitra centre.

The complainant alleged that the accused followed them again near the Patwar building and verbally abused and threatened them.

The complaint further states that later the same day, Javed, along with Mustaq Titoria, Khatija, Suhana and others, allegedly assaulted and molested the minor girl. The mother also alleged she was assaulted when she intervened.

Family members said they approached the Peeth police outpost to file a complaint, but no immediate action was taken. The girl reportedly consumed poison on December 16. She was taken to CSC Seemalwara and later referred to hospitals in Dungarpur and Udaipur, where she died during treatment December 17.

Following the death, family members and people from various communities staged a protest outside the Dhambola police station and later outside the Peeth police outpost.

Protesters demanded the arrest of the accused, compensation, and a government job for a family member.

Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said six people have been detained in the case so far. He added that the in-charge of the Peeth police outpost, SI Manilal, has been suspended. Police personnel have been deployed, and the situation is under control, he added.