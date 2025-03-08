Social media is more crowded than ever. Every Tom, Dick, and Harry is trying to gain overnight fame. While many people work hard for years to make a name for themselves, some manage to become sensations overnight. Here are a few who rose to fame in no time:

Monalisa

During Maha Kumbh, several videos went viral, and among them was Monalisa, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Social media users were mesmerized by her expressive eyes, turning her into an overnight star. Her sudden popularity even landed her a film offer.

Anjali Arora

Remember the “Kacha Badam” girl, Anjali Arora? She, too, became an overnight sensation thanks to social media. Today, she boasts over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, and even a single post from her creates a buzz on the internet.

Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet sensation overnight due to a single wink. The Malayalam and Telugu film actress shot to fame at just 18 when a clip of her winking went viral, making her the most searched personality on the internet at that time.

Garima Chaurasia

Popularly known as Geema Ashi, Garima Chaurasia became famous overnight through social media. Her stunning looks left social media users in awe, and today, she has over 15 million followers on Instagram.

Ranu Mandal

Ranu Mandal’s journey to fame was unexpected. A video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song “Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai” at a railway station went viral, garnering millions of views. However, after a brief period of fame, she faded from the limelight and returned to a quiet life.

Social media has the power to turn ordinary individuals into stars overnight. While some sustain their fame, others disappear just as quickly as they rise.