New Delhi: As many as 43 delegates from 23 countries, including representatives from five foreign missions here, will be visiting Assam, Kerala and Puducherry to witness the assembly elections up close.

The delegates are part of the International Election Visitors’ Programme-2026, the Election Commission said Tuesday.

In the first phase, the delegates of the programme will visit Assam, Kerala and Puducherry April 8-9. In the second phase, the delegates will visit West Bengal and Tamil Nadu from April 20 onwards.

On Tuesday, the delegates were given a demonstration of the EVM at the poll panel’s training arm, India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM). They took part in the mock poll using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to get a hands-on experience of the voting process.

The EC invites delegates from global poll management bodies to witness Lok Sabha and state elections.