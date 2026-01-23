New Delhi: Bangladesh’s deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Friday called on the people of the country to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led regime, saying free and fair elections will not be possible if it remains in power.

In her first public address to a gathering in India since fleeing Dhaka 17 months ago, the Awami League leader also said Bangladesh should urge the United Nations to conduct a “truly impartial investigation” into the events of the past year and urged the people to rise up unitedly to “restore” the constitution and protect the religious minorities.

Hasina’s message in a pre-recorded audio clip was played out at an event in New Delhi, and it came a day after campaigning for the February 12 parliamentary elections began in Bangladesh. The Awami League party has been barred from contesting the polls.

In her remarks, Hasina launched a no-holds-barred attack on Yunus as she accused him of running an “illegal” regime and alleged that the country is now “ravaged by the monstrous onslaught of extremist communal forces and foreign perpetrators.”

“In this grave hour, the entire nation must rise united, galvanised by the spirit of our great Liberation War,” she said in the audio message that was played out at an event at the Foreign Correspondents Club in New Delhi.

“To overthrow the foreign-serving puppet regime of this national enemy at any cost, the brave sons and daughters of Bangladesh must defend and restore the Constitution, reclaim our independence, safeguard our sovereignty, and revive our democracy,” she said.

Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August 2024, in the face of a massive anti-government agitation.

“At this darkest time for our countrymen and women, we reaffirm our determination to help you restore the thriving homeland that was snatched away from you,” she said.

The Awami League leader also listed five “actions” to help unify Bangladesh and “banish the divisive actions” of the past 12 months.

The actions included removing Yunus from power and inviting the United Nations to conduct an impartial investigation into the “events” that took place under the Yunus government in the last one year.

“First, restore democracy by removing the illegal Yunus administration. Bangladesh will never experience free and fair elections until the shadow of the Yunus clique is lifted from the people of Bangladesh,” she said.

The second action that she mentioned is to put an end to the “daily acts of violence” that Bangladesh has been witnessing. “We must end the lawlessness to stabilise the country, allow civic services to function properly, and create a platform on which our economy can once again thrive.”

“Third, deliver an ironclad guarantee ensuring the safety of religious minority groups, women and girls, and the most vulnerable in our society. Too often, we see people targeted for who they are and what they believe in. This must end, and every Bangladeshi must feel safe within their own community,” she added.

The fourth point that she emphasised was to end politically motivated acts like silencing journalists and leaders of opposition political parties.

She underlined the need to restore “trust” in the judicial system and to ensure that it functions properly as an “impartial and noble institution”.

“Fifth, invite the United Nations to conduct a new and truly impartial investigation into the events of the past year. We need the purification of truth in order to reconcile, heal, and move forward as countrymen, rejecting the selfish pursuit of vengeance. The international community stands with you,” she said.

“The interim government has failed to listen to your voices, but together we are strong, and together we can make our demands heard,” she added.

Hasina said the law and order situation in Bangladesh has collapsed, and religious minorities are facing continuous persecution.

“From the capital to the remotest villages, mob terror, mass looting, armed robbery, and extortion reign supreme. Our institutions of learning are plagued by chaos, and justice has become a nightmare,” she said.

Hasina also alleged, without substantiating, a “treacherous plot to barter away the territory and resources of Bangladesh to foreign interests.”

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina dispensation in August, 2024.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

PTI