Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has penned a note to express her gratitude to fans for praying for her and her family in their Covid-19 battle.

Aishwarya, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month. She and Aaradhya have tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital.

Aishwarya used her Instagram handle to tell her fans that she is “overwhelmed” with their love.

“Thank you so so much for all your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab… and me. Truly overwhelmed and forever indebted… God bless you all,” she wrote.

“All my Love always and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours… Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt… Be Well and Be Safe God bless ï¿½ love you all too,” she added.

She also shared a picture of her daughter Aaradhya’s hands joined in a ï¿½namaste’ while she made a heart sign with her hands.

Earlier this week, Abhishek shared that Aishwarya, and their daughter Aaradhya have been discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19.

“Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital,” Abhishek had tweeted on his verified account.

Abhishek and his father and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan are still in the hospital.

(IANS)