Bhubaneswar: The 28th board meeting of Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) Thursday approved a series of long-pending administrative, financial and employee welfare reforms aimed at strengthening institutional efficiency and boosting workforce morale. The meeting was chaired by Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister and OWSSB Chairperson Krushna Chandra Mohapatra.

Senior officials, including representatives from allied departments, attended the session. In a significant move, the board approved extension of promotional benefits to engineers under the OWSSB Board Cadre at par with those available to the Public Health Engineering (PHE) cadre under the aegis of H&UD department. The decision is expected to resolve long-standing career progression concerns, particularly among assistant project engineers, by ensuring structured and time-bound advancement opportunities. Addressing the meeting, the minister said the reforms were aimed at restoring parity and dignity in service conditions. “Our engineers are the backbone of urban water and sewerage infrastructure. Ensuring fair promotional avenues is both an administrative correction and a commitment to institutional excellence,” he said.

Further, deputy project engineers (DPEs) holding the rank of assistant executive engineer (AEE) will be redesignated as additional project engineers. The newly structured post will be filled through promotion from DPEs in the ratio of 40 per cent of the sanctioned strength, institutionalising a transparent and merit-based elevation system within the board. Recognising the contribution of field-level personnel, the board approved a special incentive of Rs 200 per day for Daily Labour Roll (DLR) workers engaged under OWSSB.

In addition, DLR workers disengaged on attaining 60 years of age will now be eligible for gratuity benefits, providing them with financial security after years of service. The minister noted that frontline workers ensuring an uninterrupted water supply deserve social protection and recognition, describing the move as part of an inclusive governance approach. In a major step toward financial autonomy, the board resolved that funds and revenue generated from OWSSB’s own sources will be utilised for the implementation of its approved action plans. The decision is expected to enhance operational flexibility, improve project timelines and optimise resource utilisation.

To streamline governance, OWSSB Engineer-in-Chief (EIC), will now function as member secretary of the board, a move aimed at expediting decision-making and administrative coordination. The board also approved the constitution of a permanent sub-committee comprising representatives from the General Administration, Finance, and Housing and Urban Development departments. The panel will examine complex technical and legal matters and facilitate timely resolution through structured review mechanisms. With these resolutions, the board reaffirmed its commitment to professional excellence, employee welfare, financial prudence and improved delivery of urban water supply and sewerage services across Odisha.