Meerut: Couples looking for a cosy weekend getaway at OYO hotels in Meerut may want to rethink their plans, or at least carry a ‘relationship certificate’ alongside their luggage. In a move that’s causing raised eyebrows, the travel and hotel booking giant has rolled out a policy barring unmarried couples from checking in at partner hotels in the city.

Under the updated guidelines, even couples who book online will need to provide valid proof of their relationship during check-in, according to a report by PTI.

Though, OYO hasn’t clarified what counts as ‘valid’, perhaps a wedding album, a joint lease, or matching T-shirts might do the trick.

According to a source, the policy stems from persistent feedback from civil society groups in Meerut, who reportedly petitioned OYO to address the ‘issue’ of unmarried couples booking rooms. Requests for similar measures have also poured in from residents in other cities.

This policy is part of OYO’s effort to reinvent its image, according to Pawas Sharma, Region Head for OYO North India. “We aim to project OYO as a brand that ensures a safe experience for families, students, business, religious, and solo travellers,” Sharma said.

The company is also conducting seminars with police and hotel partners on safe hospitality practices and blacklisting hotels accused of immoral activities.

PNN