Bhubaneswar: The state’s Planning and Convergence department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) as part of its Green Odisha Initiative. The agreement aims to accelerate green economic growth and promote sustainable development in the state.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Development Commissioner-cum-ACS Anu Garg at Lokseva Bhawan Tuesday. Representing the state government, Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Managing Director of IPICOL and IDCO, signed the MoU along with CEEW CEO Arunabha Ghosh. The collaboration focuses on scaling the green economy through promoting green value chains, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, attracting private capital, and engaging civil society organisations for support. Under the Green Odisha Initiative, CEEW will serve as a knowledge partner, assisting the state in translating its vision into actionable policies and projects.

The initiative will focus on three main pillars: Energy Transition, Circular Economy, and Bio-economy. These efforts aim to create green jobs while fostering a resilient and sustainable economy for the state. Garg highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, “This MoU marks a significant step in formalising the Green Odisha Initiative, integrating the green economy into the state’s development agenda. The focus on energy transition, circular economy, and bio-economy will create jobs and drive green growth.

This collaboration is a key milestone in building a sustainable future for Odisha.” Ghosh expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasising the potential of the initiative. “Our goal is to support Odisha in integrating diverse green economic sectors, including energy transition, bio-economy, nature-based solutions, and the circular economy. These sectors hold tremendous potential for creating green jobs and driving inclusive economic prosperity. We are excited to partner with Odisha to build a holistic green economy that will benefit the people both now and in the future,” he said. Ahuja, in his address, emphasised the importance of actionable outcomes. He urged CEEW to implement at least six projects in the state within three months, drawing from its action-oriented programs based on state government data and research. The partnership marks a major step toward Odisha becoming a leader in green economic growth, combining environmental sustainability with economic development.