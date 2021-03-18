Bhubaneswar: With the impasse in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement continuing for the sixth consecutive day, a team of BJP MLAs Thursday marched to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar seeking his intervention in smooth conduct of Assembly business.

The march, led by Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, went straight to Naveen Nivas as the BJP members felt Naveen was missing in the House.

After the ministers and BJD MLAs failed in their attempt to assuage the BJP MLAs, Naveen himself stepped out of his house to hold talks with the saffron party legislators. He also invited the Opposition leaders to his residence for a discussion.

After the meet, Naik said the Chief Minister has assured them that he will look into the issue and convene an all party meeting in this regard.

Notably, no business is being carried out in the Odisha Assembly for six consecutive days as Opposition parties and treasury bench members are creating ruckus inside the House over paddy procurement and suicide attempt by a BJP MLA.

PNN