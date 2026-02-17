Bhubaneswar: The statue of eminent musician Prafulla Kar was unveiled on his birth anniversary Monday at Rabindra Mandap under the auspices of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department.

Minister for Odia Language, Literature and Culture, Suryabanshi Suraj, unveiled the statue and paid floral tributes to the legendary music maestro.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “The music of legendary composer Prafulla Kar remains eternally cherished among listeners across Odisha. Through his exceptional music direction, he carved a distinct place for himself and significantly enriched the Odia music industry.

The timeless talent and melodious life journey of Padma Shri Prafulla Kar serve as an inspiration to the younger generation. His musical compositions will undoubtedly continue to motivate young musicians.” The event was attended by Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, Secretary of the department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture; Deb Prasad Dash, Special Secretary; Deputy Director Debayani Bhuyan; and members of Prafulla Kar’s family, among others.