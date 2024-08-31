Odisha, a state renowned for its vibrant cultural tapestry, has been home to many exceptional talents in movies, music, and dance. The golden era of Odia cinema and performing arts was defined by luminaries who broke boundaries, set new standards, and left an everlasting legacy. Icons like Sriram Panda, who redefined acting before taking the spiritual path, and Akshaya Mohanty, whose innovative approach revolutionized Odia music, exemplify this era. Dance legends like Kelucharan Mohapatra and his illustrious disciple Sanjukta Panigrahi brought global acclaim to Odissi dance, while maestros like Raghunath Panigrahi and Bhikari Bala enchanted audiences with their soulful music. These doyens of yesteryears not only brought glory to Odisha but also etched their names in the annals of Indian cultural history. Their contributions continue to inspire new generations of artists and admirers, keeping the spirit of Odia culture alive.

1. Sriram Panda (Swami Nitya Chaitanya)

Sriram Panda, a renowned actor, director, and screenwriter in Odia cinema, captivated audiences with his powerful performances and nuanced portrayals. Born in 1954 in Nabarangpur, he began his acting career with the film Dharitri. His role in the 1975 film Jajabara is still considered one of the classics of Odia cinema. Panda was a superstar of Odia films during the 1980s and 1990s but left the industry at the peak of his career in 1992 to join the Bihar School of Yoga in Munger, where he took on the name Swami Nitya Chaitanya.

2. Akshaya Mohanty

Akshaya Mohanty was a trailblazer in the Odia music industry, known for his innovative approach to music. Born October 12, 1936, in Cuttack, he was a multi-talented artist—lyricist, composer, singer, actor, and writer—who left a lasting impact on Odisha’s cultural landscape. Akshaya was popularly known as ‘Khoka Bhai’ and was renowned for his contributions to various genres of Odia music, including Odissi, modern, and folk music. His famous compositions include Keṇe Gheṇi Jauchha Jagannathanku, Smruti Tume and Bayasara Krushnachuda among others. He was honoured with the Jayadev Award and the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. Akshaya Mohanty passed away November 17, 2002, in Cuttack.

3. Prafulla Kar

Prafulla Kar was a distinguished figure in the Odia music industry, celebrated as a composer, singer, lyricist, and writer. He began his professional music career in 1960 and was a Grade A artist with All India Radio, earning significant acclaim in television and cinema as a renowned music director. Born February 16, 1939, in Puri, Kar provided music for over 70 Odia films and four Bengali films. He was honoured eight times with the Odisha State Film Award for Best Music Director. His song “Kamal Desha Raajakumara Mu, Haatare Puspadhaanu…” remains popular among Odias, who still hum it today. His column “Saunta Kahani” in Dharitri also captivated readers with its soulful narrative. In 2004, he was awarded the Jayadev Samman by the Odisha Government’s Culture Department, and in 2015, he received the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India. Kar passed away April 17, 2022.

4. Prashanta Nanda

Prashanta Nanda, an actor, screenwriter, producer, director, and politician, was drawn to acting from a young age. He made his acting debut in 1962 with the film Nua Bohu and later directed his first film, Shesha Shrabana. His performances in films like Shesha Shrabana, Hisaab Nikas, Balidana, Dora, and Swapna Saagara have left a significant impact on the Odia film industry. He won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Odia thrice for Nua Bohu, Matira Manisha, and Adina Megha. Nanda has worked in Odia, Bengali, and Hindi films, showcasing his acting prowess across multiple languages. He also ventured into politics, serving as a minister in Odisha. Prashanta Nanda was born May 2, 1947, in Cuttack.

5. Kelucharan Mohapatra

Kelucharan Mohapatra, a legendary Odissi dancer, guru, and choreographer, was born January 8, 1926, in Raghurajpur, Puri district. He played a pivotal role in reviving and popularising this classical dance form. His notable disciples include Sanjukta Panigrahi, who achieved great success under his guidance. He was honoured with several awards, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He passed away in Bhubaneswar on April 7, 2004.

6. Raghunath Panigrahi

Raghunath Panigrahi, born August 10, 1932, in Gunupur, Rayagada, was a renowned Odia musicologist, singer, composer, and director. Trained by his father, Pandit Nilamani Panigrahi, he gained lasting recognition for his performances of Jayadeva’s ‘Gitagovinda.’ Panigrahi’s contributions to music extended to various languages and film industries. His wife, Sanjukta Panigrahi, was also a notable figure in Odissi dance. Raghunath Panigrahi passed away August 25, 2013, in Bhubaneswar. He was a recipient of awards such as Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

7. Sanjukta Panigrahi

Born August 24, 1944, in Berhampur, Ganjam district, Sanjukta Panigrahi was a legendary Odissi dancer. She began her dance training under Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra at the age of four. Sanjukta earned international acclaim through her performances on various global stages. She was awarded the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, among other honours. Sanjukta passed away June 24, 1997.

8. Balakrushna Das

Balakrushna Das, an illustrious guru of Odissi music and known as Sangeeta Sudhakar, was born in Balakati, Puri district, May 15,1923. His melodious and soothing voice gained popularity through gramophone records with memorable songs like Se Murari, Banshi Dhari, Sate Asibe Ki Pheri; Bola Bola Sajanire. He started his musical career in 1944 as an Odissi vocalist at All India Radio, Kolkata. He is fondly remembered when people sing the song Bande Utkala Janani even today. He leaves behind an indelible mark on Odisha’s music scene. Balakrushna passed away November 12, 1993.

9. Bhikari Bala

Bhikari Bala, a revered vocalist, is celebrated as the Bhajan Samrat in Odisha. Known for his devotional songs, especially those dedicated to Lord Jagannath, his renditions deeply moved listeners. Born May 25, 1929, in Sobala village in Kendrapara district, his popular songs, such as Koṭhi Bhogakhia, Mo Chaka Akhia and Ṣaṭhie Pauṭi Bhoga, became household tunes. The Gajapati King of Puri honoured him with the title Bhajan Samrat. He also had the privilege of serving Lord Jagannath with ‘Chamara Seva’. Bala was awarded various accolades, including the Jayadev Award and the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. He passed away November 2, 2010.

10. Sunanda Patnaik

Sunanda Patnaik, known as ‘Guruma’, was an eminent Indian classical singer. The daughter of the famous poet Pandit Baikunthanath Patnaik, she was born November 7, 1934, in Badamba. She began her musical journey at All India Radio, Cuttack, at the age of 14 in 1948. Sunanda gained popularity with her father’s composition, Jibana Patra Mo Bharichha Kete. She earned a degree in music from Pune University in 1956 and later moved to Kolkata. Sunanda was honoured with several awards, including the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1970 and 1971, and the Kenda Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2012. She passed away January 19, 2020, in Kolkata.

PNN