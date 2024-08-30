Odisha, a state often celebrated for its cultural heritage and natural beauty, has also given rise to some of India’s most formidable sports personalities who have made history with their remarkable achievements. From hockey legends to athletic trailblazers, these individuals have not only represented India on the world stage but have also become icons of inspiration for millions. Michael Kindo, Dilip Tirkey, Kishore Jena, Kalpana Dash, and Debashish Mohanty—each of these champions has a unique story of determination, perseverance, and excellence. They have broken barriers, set records, and brought pride to their home state, proving that talent knows no boundaries. Meet the sporting heroes from Odisha who have inspired generations with their achievements

Michael Kindo

Michael Kindo, though not originally from Odisha, is a sportsman who made the state proud. Born June 28, 1947, in Jharkhand, he spent most of his life in Odisha. Kindo had the honour of representing India in multiple prestigious tournaments, including the Olympics, World Cup, and Asian Games. Between 1969 and 1976, he was part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Additionally, he was part of the bronze-winning Indian team in the 1971 World Cup, the silver-winning team in 1973, and the gold-winning team in 1975. He was also a member of the Indian team that won the silver medal in the 1974 Tehran Asian Games. Kindo was the first tribal athlete to receive the Arjuna Award in 1972. He passed away December 31, 2020, in Rourkela.

Dilip Tirkey

One of Odisha’s most successful athletes, Dilip Tirkey, was born November 25, 1977, in Sundargarh district. A stalwart defender, he became a key figure in Indian hockey, leading Odisha to prominence. As India’s first and only hockey player to have played over 400 matches (412), Tirkey represented the country in three Olympics. He captained the Indian team at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He was honoured with the Padma Shri award. Tirkey later served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha and as the Chairman of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC). Currently, he is the President of Hockey India.

Kishore Jena

Kishore Jena is the first Odia to participate in the World Athletics Championship in Javelin Throw. Competing against the world’s top athletes, he secured the fifth position with a throw of 84.77 meters. Born September 6, 1995, in Kotasahi village, Brahmagiri, Puri, Jena started his career playing volleyball for 20 years before transitioning to javelin throw. He won a silver medal in the Asian Games with a throw of 87.54 meters. Currently, he is ranked among the world’s best and has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Kalpana Dash

Kalpana Dash became the first Odia to scale Mount Everest May 21, 2008, alongside a team of five climbers from the USA, Canada, and Nepal. Unfortunately, during her second expedition May 23, 2019, Dash fell ill on her descent and passed away. Her body was retrieved by Sherpas and brought back to India. Born July 7, 1966, in Dhenkanal, Dash was a lawyer by profession.

Debashish Mohanty

First Odia to play One Day Internationals (ODI) cricket, Debashis Mohanty was born July 20, 1976, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He was a right-arm medium-pace bowler who represented India in 45 ODIs between 1997 and 2001. Mohanty made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 1997 and took 57 wickets at an average of 30.07. He was known for his ability to swing the ball both ways and was a valuable asset to the Indian team during his playing days. In 1999 Cricket World Cup, he was the second-highest Indian wicket taker despite playing four games fewer than the leading Indian wicket taker – Javagal Srinath. Mohanty also played for the Odisha Ranji team and later became a cricket coach and selector.

