Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has left the IPL to begin preparations for New Zealand’s upcoming Test tour of England, the franchise said in a squad update on the eve of their home match against Gujarat Titans.

“Rachin Ravindra has returned home to begin his red-ball preparations for New Zealand’s upcoming Test tour to England,” KKR stated Friday.

KKR face Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens Saturday.

Bought by KKR at his base price of Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, Ravindra thus returned home without playing a single match this season with his new franchise preferring marquee signing Cameroon Green as their go-to all-rounder.

The 26-year-old Ravindra will now focus on red-ball training for his maiden tour to England.

The Black Caps will play a four-day warm-up game against Ireland in Belfast from May 27 before beginning the three-match Test series in England. The matches will be played at the Lord’s (June 4-8), The Oval (June 17-21) and Nottingham (June 25-29).

New Zealand are currently second in the 2025-27 World Test Championship standings with two wins and a draw.

A regular in New Zealand’s Test side, Ravindra struck an unbeaten 165 against Zimbabwe in August 2025 before scoring 176 in Christchurch and 72 not out and 46 in Mount Maunganui against West Indies in December.