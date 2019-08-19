Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan over revocation of Article 370, a video of a Pakistan ranger has surfaced on social media. The viral video shows an aggressive Pak ranger during ceremonial beating retreat at Wagha-Attari border.

The Ranger who is seen stamping his foot really hard loses balance and in a blink of an eye his turban comes off. This has led to hilarious jokes and memes on social media as the video has emerged when Pakistan is facing embarrassment at international level.

The video has gone viral and is being widely shared. Thousands of people have liked and commented on this video on Twitter. At the same time, some users have trolled Pakistan a lot by taking a dig at them.

PNN/Agencies