Peshawar: Two terrorists arrested for their involvement in the killing of two policemen on polio duty last month were gunned down by unknown gunmen in police custody Wednesday while they were being taken for identification parade in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

The incident happened when Hamidulla and Osama Saeed were being taken to Markhanai area under police custody when the gunmen opened fire killing the two on the spot.

The two were arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for killing two police officials, December 18.

“The terrorists were arrested a few days ago and were being shifted to Markhanai area for identification parade when the armed assailants ambushed and killed them on the spot,” the police said in a statement.

“However, the police team remained unhurt in the incident. The police have shifted the dead bodies to district head quarter for autopsy,” the statement added.

