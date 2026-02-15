Munich: An awkward moment played out for Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Germany when a security officer at the Munich Security Conference briefly stopped him over the positioning of his identity card.

Field Marshal Munir was in the German city along with his delegation to attend the conference.

A video clip circulating widely on social media shows the security official asking the Pakistani Army Chief to ensure that his identification card was clearly visible from the front.

The incident reportedly occurred just a few steps before the entry point to the conference venue. In the footage, the security officer is seen tapping his own name badge and gesturing towards the ID card hanging from Munir’s neck, saying, “Can you turn that around?”

The brief exchange between Munir and the security personnel at the Munich Security Conference has since attracted significant attention online.

The visuals of the interaction have triggered a wave of reactions on social media platforms, with several critics mocking the episode and claiming that it reflects on his public standing.

Meanwhile, the Munich conference’s invitation to Munir has drawn severe criticism from several community leaders.

Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), condemned Munir’s presence at global security forums across Europe, calling it an insult to the communities facing “repression and occupation” within the South Asian nation.

The Sindhi leader highlighted that Munir has effectively placed Pakistani politics, the judiciary, business, and media under the “shadow of military boots”, and therefore cannot credibly represent peace.

“His presence at global security forums in civilised societies such as Germany and across Europe is an insult to the historical nations that endure repression and occupation within Pakistan. It is tantamount to rubbing salt into the wounds of oppressed peoples,” Burfat said.

“The so-called self-styled Field Marshal and corrupt Army Chief of the unnatural state of Pakistan, Asim Munir, is deeply implicated in the systematic persecution, enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings of forcibly subjugated nations within Pakistan, including the Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtuns,” Burfat had posted on X.