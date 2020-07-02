Jammu Pakistani troops resorted to firing in various forward areas in twin sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district Thursday, prompting the Indian Army to give a befitting reply, officials said.

“At around 0930 hours today, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along the LoC in Kirni and Shahpur sectors of Poonch district,” a defence spokesperson said.

“The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” he said. Firing and shelling between the two sides were continuing when the last report came in, officials said.

This comes a day after a Pakistani terrorist was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army officer said.

Troops intercepted the group when it entered 400 metres into this side from across the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri around 0555 hours, triggering a gunfight, the officer said.

He said one terrorist was killed and an AK 47 rifle along with two magazines was recovered from his possession.

PTI