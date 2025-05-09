New Delhi: Pakistani drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba and Pathankot tonight and Indian military is engaging them, military officials said.

The drones were sighted a day after India thwarted attempts by Pakistan military to attack Indian military installations using drones and missiles.

“Drones have been sighted in Jammu, Samba and Pathankot. They are being engaged,” an official said. PTI MPB

On Wednesday night, Pakistani military attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj using missiles and drones.

India deployed Barak-8 missiles, S-400 Triumph air defence systems, Akash surface-to-air missiles and indigenously developed anti-drone equipment in thwarting Pakistan’s attempts to hit the 15 Indian cities, official sources said Friday.

Every single one of those missiles was intercepted or neutralised and none reached its intended target, the sources said.

