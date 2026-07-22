Karachi: Ten militants were killed and two female suicide bombers apprehended by Pakistani security forces in sanitisation operations in restive Balochistan province, the military said Wednesday.

Seven militants were killed in the Surab district, while three others were killed in Mastung, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

Two female suicide bombers and their facilitator were also apprehended in Mastung, it said.

The military said the operations were part of an ongoing campaign against ‘Fitna al Khawarij’ in Balochistan.

‘Fitna al Khawarij’ is a term used by Pakistan for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement said security forces conducted multiple intelligence-based, targeted and area sanitisation operations in the two districts, engaging suspected militant positions and recovering weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The operations come amid heightened security concerns in Balochistan.

Earlier this month, security forces and law enforcement agencies launched Operation Shaban following a terror attack on a police post at the Mangi Dam pumping station in Ziarat July 6, in which 27 policemen were killed.