New Delhi: The Pakistan Ministry of Religious Affairs has formed a Hindu Temple Management Committee, The Express Tribune reported.

In the committee’s first meeting on Wednesday held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Federal Minister Pir Noorul Haq expressed hope that the new Committee would act as a bridge between the non-Muslim population and the state, the report said.

According to sources, the Committee will look after matters related to Hindu places of worship.

On the occasion, the Religious Affairs Minister said problems of the non-Muslim population of Pakistan are being solved on a priority basis.

The formation of the committee will be helpful in resolving the issues of the Pakistani Hindu community, The Express Tribune quoted Haq as saying.

“They want to promote harmony among people of different cultures in the region.”

Evil elements want to create an atmosphere of contradiction in Pakistan on the basis of religion, sect and linguistics, he added.