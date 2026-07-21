Islamabad: A high-level Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni is in Pakistan to hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, amid an ongoing escalation with the US.

Momeni, who arrived in Pakistan Monday evening for talks, was received by his counterpart Mohsin Naqvi, who had invited him to visit Islamabad.

Momeni laid a floral wreath on the Yadgar-e-Shuhda and was briefed about the monument. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Federal Constabulary presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

He also visited the Shakarparian Park area, a small hilltop near Islamabad’s Zero-Point, to have a picturesque view of the city.

During his visit, Momeni will meet Prime Minister Sharif and Field Marshal Munir, state-run Pakistan TV reported.

Momeni’s visit comes as the situation in West Asia has deteriorated due to the continued US attacks against Iran, which in retaliation has been hitting American interests in the region.

Despite a massive bombing campaign, it is believed that mediators, including Pakistan, were making behind-the-scenes efforts to arrange a halt in the attacks and start negotiations between the two sides.

Pakistan, which previously mediated a ceasefire between the US and Iran, is making efforts to prevent the collapse of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last month between the US and Iran. The Islamabad MoU is a 14-point interim peace deal aimed at ending the war between Iran and the US.