Manila: The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Tuesday dismissed the China Coast Guard’s (CCG) allegation that Philippine boats had deliberately rammed one of its patrol vessels near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, describing the claims as “false and misleading”.

The response came after CCG alleged that two rubber boats from the grounded Philippine ship LT-57 Monday morning rapidly approached the CCG patrol boat in a “dangerous manner” and rammed it.

“The key issue remains: Why was a China Coast Guard RHIB operating within close proximity of BRP Sierra Madre? Its presence was an unlawful intrusion into an area where the Philippines exercises sovereign rights under international law,” read a statement issued by the AFP.

“Philippine Navy personnel acted with professionalism and in accordance with the Rules of Engagement. The deployment of two rubber boats was a measured, non-confrontational effort to direct the China Coast Guard vessel away. Our personnel did not initiate any confrontation,” it added.

According to the statement, the situation escalated only after the CCG ignored repeated instructions to leave and engaged in “unlawful actions”, including striking a Philippine sailor with a wooden baton.

It noted that the Philippine troops exercised restraint and defended themselves within established rules, stressing that “professionalism should not be mistaken for weakness”.

“This incident mirrors the June 17, 2024, incident where similar coercive and violent actions were carried out by China Coast Guard personnel. In both cases, AFP personnel demonstrated discipline despite provocation,” said the AFP.

It accused China of waging an ongoing disinformation campaign, including through an AI-generated video by a Chinese state media outlet that was intended to distort facts and undermine the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea, emphasising that “such narratives cannot change reality”.

Reiterating that the Chinese Army, CCG, and maritime militia continue coordinated illegal and coercive activities in the South China Sea, the AFP said that these actions are the source of instability in the region.

It further reaffirmed its commitment to continue to uphold the Philippines’ sovereign rights, protect its military personnel, and maintain its presence in Second Thomas Shoal in accordance with international law.

Following the incident, the United States also condemned what it called China’s “dangerous and aggressive actions” against Philippine navy personnel at the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, urging Beijing to stop what it described as destabilising behaviour in one of Asia’s most contested waterways.

The US “condemns China’s dangerous and aggressive actions against Philippine navy personnel at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea July 20, 2026, and calls on China to immediately cease its destabilising conduct,” said State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.