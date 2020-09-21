Jammu: After violating the ceasefire on the Line of Control in Poonch district, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling Monday in J&K’s Rajouri district as well.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of the LoC in Poonch district around 2.30 p.m. and at about 5 p.m. Pakistan used small arms and mortars to target Indian positions on the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, said Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman.

“At all these places, the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesman said. Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement with impunity since the beginning of this year.

24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in more than 3,186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC in J&K since January this year.