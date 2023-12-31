Islamabad: Nomination papers of top leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) for the February 8 general elections failed to clear the scrutiny after which the party cried foul, local media reported.

PTI founder Imran Khan’s nomination papers from NA-122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali) were rejected due to his conviction in the Toshakhana case and some pending dues, Dawn reported quoting Isakhel Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Murtaza as saying.

Murtza said that he got this information from Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), who is the returning officer of NA-89.

Nomination papers of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI leader and former Punjab province governor Parvez Elahi, party leader Hammad Azhar, and party’s women wing leader Amara Niazi were also rejected.

Most of the nomination papers were rejected due to defaulter of utility and other pending bills, Dawn said quoting sources.

Though the PTI candidates failed to clear the scrutiny in initial phase, till January 3, they can approach an appellate tribunal against the decision of the respective returning officer, who in turn can adjudicate on these appeals till January 10.

Crying foul after the poll panel rejected nomination papers of party bigwigs, party chairman Gohar Khan posted on X: “The state machinery is in full swing against PTI’s candidates, whose proposers and seconders or they are being openly harassed, assaulted and pushed back from ROs’ offices.”

PTI secretary general Omar Ayub said: “If this pre-poll rigging continues unabated, the transparency of the election process is and will be called into question.”

IANS