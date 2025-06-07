Islamabad: Pakistan has expressed strong disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments linking Islamabad to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Speaking at a rally in Katra Friday, Modi accused Pakistan of targeting “Insaniyat and Kashmiriyat,” claiming the neighbouring country aimed to fuel communal tension in India and damage the livelihoods of Kashmiris. “Pakistan is working against humanity, social harmony, and economic prosperity,” he said. “The attack April 22 was not just a strike on innocent lives—it was an assault on the poor man’s ‘rozi-roti’.”

In response, Pakistan’s foreign office issued a statement dismissing the allegations as “baseless and misleading,” and condemned Modi’s remarks. “We are deeply dismayed that the Indian Prime Minister has once again chosen to accuse Pakistan without offering a shred of credible evidence,” the statement said.

Reaffirming its stance on Kashmir, Pakistan said it would continue to support the people of Jammu and Kashmir in what it called their rightful struggle. The country also urged the international community, including the United Nations and human rights bodies, to hold India accountable and to ensure that Kashmiris are granted their right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

