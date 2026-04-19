Islamabad: Pakistan has stepped up security in and around the national capital, as US President Donald Trump Sunday announced that American negotiators will be there Monday for peace talks with Iran.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan April 11 and 12 in Islamabad aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks concluded without any agreement.

In his Truth Social post Sunday, Trump said that American negotiators will be in Pakistan Monday for talks with Iran.

It was not immediately clear whether the American negotiating team would be led by Vice President J D Vance, who was in Islamabad for the first round of talks.

“Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are heading to the Middle East,” Trump told Fox News. Special Envoy Witkoff and Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, had accompanied Vance during the first round of talks.

Even before Trump’s announcement, the administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi indicated the arrival of foreign delegates for talks.

“Due to the arrival of foreign delegations in Islamabad, Red Zone and Extended Red Zone will remain completely closed for all kinds of traffic,” Islamabad police said on its official X account.

“Citizens are advised to use alternate routes and cooperate with traffic police to ensure smooth flow and security,” it said.

Earlier, a police spokesperson said more than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed, and over 600 checkpoints have been established across Rawalpindi, the sprawling city adjacent to Islamabad, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The security protocol is also being implemented in the capital city.

Authorities have announced that from Sunday midnight, several sensitive areas surrounding Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport will be sealed. The Nur Khan Airbase is located in Rawalpindi, while the Islamabad International Airport falls in the territorial jurisdiction of Attock district of Punjab province but the passengers have to pass through the Rawalpindi district area to reach Islamabad.

Hence, with mega security arrangements in Rawalpindi, authorities said they are not taking any chances after Trump last week said he may visit Pakistan for the signing of the agreement with Iran.

The Express Tribune newspaper reported that a complete ban has been imposed on drone flights, pigeon flying and aerial firing in Rawalpindi. Officials say these measures are aimed at ensuring the security of aircraft carrying high-level foreign delegations.

Police confirmed that a red alert has been declared in Rawalpindi, particularly in the vicinity of Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad Airport. Officers will also be stationed on rooftops as part of heightened vigilance.

Special security measures have been enforced within the jurisdictions of New Town, Sadiqabad and Chaklala police stations.

In the first phase, authorities have ordered the closure of restaurants in these areas from midnight until further notice. In addition, parks, markets, banks and all kinds of shops and establishments will remain closed.

Islamabad district administration has announced the suspension of public and heavy transport in the capital city.

“Heavy transport and public transport in the city are being suspended until further notice. Citizens are earnestly requested to cooperate with the security agencies,” the office of Islamabad district commissioner said in a post on X.

A similar message was posted on X by the Office of Rawalpindi District Commissioner.

In another report, the newspaper said that several universities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi Sunday announced changes to academic schedules, shifting classes online and postponing examinations in the coming days.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, was held at Police Lines Headquarters, where directives were issued to ensure foolproof security.

Security measures also include the closing down of all boys’ and girls’ hostels within Rawalpindi until further notice.

The paper reported that security has been put on high alert on sensitive routes in Islamabad as well, with the administration having begun the process of obtaining security certificates from the owners of buildings located on these routes.

The authorities said that special measures have been taken for the security of the delegations.

According to the police, there will be a complete ban on parking along these routes, while entry of unrelated persons will not be allowed.

In addition, hotels and guesthouses have been instructed to keep a complete record of guests and submit reports to the relevant police station on a daily basis.

According to sources, movement on roofs, balconies and windows has also been restricted and, in case of any violation, the building owner will be held responsible.

The administration has instructed citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity or security concerns.

After the failed first round of talks, Pakistan re-launched its diplomatic efforts to facilitate another round of talks here for a possible agreement to end the war between the US and Iran.

Starting April 15, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye, while Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir spent three days in Iran to create a consensus on contentious issues.

The ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire April 21.