New Delhi: Hours after India and Pakistan reached an understanding on stopping military actions, New Delhi Saturday accused Islamabad of breaching it.

In a late-night media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with “seriousness and responsibility”.

The armed forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan,” he said.

“This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today,” Misri said.

“The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations,” he said.

The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation, the foreign secretary said.

