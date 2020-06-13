Islamabad: A donkey that was arrested on the charges of illegal gambling last week in Rahim Yar Khan city in Punjab province of Pakistan was granted bail Saturday. The animal was kept in the police station for four days and was released as per the court order.

Eight people who were arrested for gambling were also released. But the donkey was tied up outside the police station for four days.

According to police officials, the suspects were betting on whether the donkey could run 600 meters in 40 seconds. The police added that everyone, including the donkey, was arrested on the basis of the ‘prevention of gambling’ ordinance.

Donkey arrested for participating in a gambling racing in Rahim Yar Khan. Eight humans also rounded up, Rs 120,000 recovered. https://t.co/RIULiecduw pic.twitter.com/1FipntTR60 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 7, 2020

The court had intervened and ordered the police to return the donkey to its owner Ghulam Mustafa and asked him to keep the it safe until the matter was settled.

The donkey’s name was mentioned in the FIR along with other people. Police seized 120,000 Pakistan Rupees in cash.

The decision of the police to arrest the donkey has also become a topic of discussion on social media.