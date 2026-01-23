Jammu: A Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir Friday, a senior police officer said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu range, Bhim Sen Tuti, said the terrorist was gunned down during a joint operation in the general area of Billawar.

A Pakistani Jaish terrorist has been neutralised by a small JKP (J&K Police) team in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar, the Jammu police chief said in a post on X.

Officials identified the deceased terrorist as JeM commander Usman and said a large quantity of arms and ammunition, including an M4 automatic rifle, were recovered from him.