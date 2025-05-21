Chandigarh: Border Security Force (BSF) troops on duty in the border area of Amritsar in Punjab have apprehended an intruder from Pakistan, the paramilitary force said Wednesday.

“On May 20, during the evening hours, vigilant troops observed the suspected movement of a person who crossed the international border and started approaching the border security fence. In a swift response, the troops challenged him to stop and subsequently apprehended him,” the BSF said in a statement.

The intruder revealed his identity as a Pakistani national. Upon searching, Rs 330 in Pakistani currency was recovered from his possession.

The Pakistani national was apprehended from the border area adjacent to Karimpura village in Amritsar (Rural) district, it said.

After initial questioning by the BSF and sister agencies, the Pakistani intruder has been handed over to local police for further investigation and to determine his motive for crossing the international border.

Vigilant BSF troops once again displayed their keen observation, followed by swift execution to apprehend the illegal Pakistani crosser into the Indian territory, it added.

The BSF, responsible for safeguarding the 553-km-long varied, tough, and challenging India-Pakistan border in Punjab, is guarding borders round the clock with unflinching dedication after braving innumerable challenges, including inclement weather conditions and a spate of smuggling.

The BSF, as a border guarding force, not only protects the populace in bordering areas but ensures their well-being through various civic action programmes.

These encompass free medical camps, skill development training, coaching for Central Armed Police Forces and army recruitment, sports tournaments, and cultural activities. Additionally, the BSF makes concerted efforts to assist the needy residents in the bordering areas.

To create awareness on the menace of drugs among the youth and local populace of bordering areas, the BSF organises cycle rallies, awareness campaigns and walkathons.

IANS