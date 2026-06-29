Kabul: At least 36 civilians, including women and children, were killed, while 163 others were injured in Pakistani military airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktia, Paktika and Kunar provinces, Taliban Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat confirmed Monday.

Citing reports, Fitrat said the attacks carried out Sunday night in the Gayan district of Paktika, Tsamkani district of Paktia and Manogai district of Kunar by Pakistani forces resulted in the death of 36 civilians and injuries to 163 others as well as complete destruction of three residential houses.

According to the Taliban deputy spokesperson, Pakistani forces’ jets bombed a civilian residence in Mandokhail village of Tsamkani district, killing one elderly man and a child and injuring several members of the family. He alleged that when local residents gathered to conduct rescue operations, the area was bombed for a second time, killing 28 villagers and injuring 158 others

Fitrat further said that in the Walust village of the Gayan district, another civilian residence was bombed, killing six individuals, the majority of whom were women and children. Additionally, in the Barolo village of the Manogai district, he said that the airstrike hit a civilian residence, resulting in significant property damage.

Earlier in the day,Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned Pakistani airstrikes in Afghan provinces, describing it as a “cowardly act of aggression”.

Following the attack, Mujahid said, “Last night, the Pakistani military once again carried out airstrikes on civilian areas in Gayan District of Paktika Province, Tsamkani District of Paktia Province, and Manogai District of Kunar Province, Afghanistan. The attacks resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of civilians, including women and children. We strongly condemn this cowardly act of aggression and consider it a crime and an act of brutality.”

This latest incident comes amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan over the past few months, with repeated exchanges of fire and growing concerns over civilian casualties.

Earlier this month, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Pakistan’s charge d’affaires in Kabul to lodge a strong protest over the violation of Afghanistan’s airspace and Pakistani airstrikes on residential homes that killed 13 civilians.

The move came after Taliban spokesperson Mujahid confirmed that the attack in Afghanistan’s Kunar, Khost, and Paktika provinces on the night of June 9 killed 11 children, one woman and an elderly man, while 14 other women and children were injured.