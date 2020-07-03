A viral video of two Pakistani news anchors promoting a juice brand live on air has left social media in stitches.

News on television is supposed to be crisp, to the point and without any trivialities. But since many media organisations have long abandoned their sense of duty by replacing it with a race for higher TRP and more visibility, you get to see some really bizarre shenanigans happening live on air.

The viral video in question features two anchors from Pakistani news channel AbTak news. While commercials on television are a necessity, it was really bizarre to see two news anchors promoting a juice brand in between news bulletins.

After taking a break, the anchors came back on air and started enthusiastically promoting the product. The promotion promised 500 GB of internet data to everyone buying the packet of juice.

Certainly not the worst ever deal but the bizarre episode has the internet in splits. The video has been watched by millions of social media users who have come up with the most hilarious of responses.

Watch the video below:

2-in-1. Abb Takk news anchors sell juice during bulletin. pic.twitter.com/yn5nRDePEH — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 13, 2020

Here’s how the internet reacted:

What will they do if they have to do a toilet paper ad — Pankaj Gulati (@panky101) June 13, 2020

Why did they say ,”Welcome back “… ?!! ..the ad break just continued… and gave an official tone to the product 😅😅🤦🏼‍♀️ — Wg Cdr Gitika (R) (@gitika9) June 14, 2020

The bipolar world we live in: anchors peddling nestle while the news ticker underneath records morbidity and mortality from COVID19 in KP https://t.co/OjsDcWaLcv — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) June 13, 2020

PNN