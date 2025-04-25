New Delhi: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has ignited controversy with remarks defending the perpetrators of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 27 tourists were killed.

While Pakistan formally condemned the attack, Dar, speaking to reporters in Islamabad, suggested that those involved could be seen as “freedom fighters.”

“Those who carried out attacks in Pahalgam might be freedom fighters,” Dar said, prompting a sharp backlash in India.

He further warned that any military move by India would be met with equal force. “If Pakistan is attacked directly, there will be a tit-for-tat response,” he added.

The comments came after India rolled out a series of tough measures in response to the attack. These included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari-Wagah border crossing, cancellation of SAARC visa exemptions for Pakistani nationals, and expulsion of several Pakistani diplomats.

Pakistan responded by calling India’s suspension of the water-sharing treaty an “act of war.” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed retaliation “across the complete spectrum of national power.” Pakistan has also suspended bilateral trade, moved to freeze key agreements including the Simla Accord, and threatened the closure of the Wagah border.

With rhetoric intensifying on both sides, regional tensions continue to rise.