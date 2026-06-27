Islamabad: Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over the phone after the US and Iran traded fresh strikes, threatening the fragile peace in the Gulf region, according to a statement Saturday.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) June 18, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. It was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators.

However, the two sides again got involved in attacks against each other. The US launched its airstrikes Friday in response to an Iranian drone attack on a ship trying to get out of the Strait of Hormuz a day earlier.

Dar, who is also Pakistan’s foreign minister, spoke with Araghchi Friday night and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to play its constructive role for achieving lasting peace and stability in the region, the Foreign Office said.

Araghchi expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s continued support in advancing the peace process, according to the statement.

He also thanked Pakistan for facilitating the safe and smooth repatriation of Iranian crew members and fishermen to their homeland.

A new group of 22 Iranian crew members of a tanker seized by the US authorities reached Pakistan for repatriation to their country, Dar said in a social media post Friday.

Dar also said that this was the fourth group of Iranian crew whose repatriation was facilitated by Islamabad over the last two months.

They were on the vessel MT Davina, seized by the US forces after imposing a naval blockade on Iran April 13.

The two leaders also agreed to remain in close contact, the Foreign Office said.