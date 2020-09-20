Pallahara: Pallahara Assembly constituency lawmaker Mukesh Kumar Pal has tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday. This information was given Pal himself. His condition is stable and doctors have advised him to remain in home isolation for 14 days, as the MLA is asymptomatic. Pal has urged all those who have come in contact with him in the recent past to undergo tests.

Several MLAs including Shankar Oram (Biramitrapur), Aditya Madhi (Malkangiri), Susant Rout (Bhubaneswar-North), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar-Central), Bikram Kumar Panda (Berhampur), Byomakesh Ray (Chandbali), Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada) and Pradeep Maharathy (Pipili) had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Women and Child Development (WCD) and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu, Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian, Higher Education and Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo and Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh are among others who have also tested positive for COVID-19.

PNN