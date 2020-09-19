Biramitrapur: Legislator from Biramitrapur Assembly constituency Shankar Oram tested positive for COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

MLA Oram informed about this on his social media handle.

“I underwent COVID-19 test following illness. I have tested positive for the coronavirus,” said Oram. His health condition is stable and doctors have advised him to be under quarantine for 14 days.

Oram urged those who have come in contact with him during the past seven days to undergo COVID-19 test if necessary.

Several MLAs including Aditya Madhi (Malkangiri), Susant Rout (Bhubaneswar-North), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar-Central), Bikram Kumar Panda (Berhampur), Byomakesh Ray (Chandbali), Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada) and Pradeep Maharathy (Pipili) had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Women and Child Development (WCD) and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu, Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian, Higher Education and Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo and Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh are among the politicians in the state who have tested positive for COVID-19.

PNN