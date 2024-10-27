Bhubaneswar: President of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) and Editor of ‘The Caravan’ Anant Nath called for collective efforts to ensure the safety of journalists from vengeful government actions.

Recounting some recent victories of the EGI in protecting journalistic freedom, including the withdrawal of the draft Broadcast Bill and striking down of the IT Rules, Nath, who moderated a discussion on ‘Media Laws, New Criminal Laws, and Challenges for Independent Journalists’ at the EGI conclave organised at the Press Club of Odisha here Saturday, highlighted the initiatives taken by the body towards press freedom. He said the conclave is essentially an initiative to stamp the presence of EGI across the country and dispel the notion that the organisation is Delhi-centric.

“In fact, the organisation is meant to represent editors from across the country,” he said.

The EGI is focusing on expanding its activities and membership with an objective to protect the rights of journalists and media freedom, he said.

“The focus of the conclave is to understand the challenges faced by journalists, especially in regional media. I think there are enough reasons to be optimistic,” Nath added.

PNN