Puri: Puri Assembly constituency MLA Jayanta Kumar Sarangi tested positive for COVID-19 infection Thursday afternoon. The swab sample of the BJP legislator was sent for testing earlier after he developed symptoms for COVID-19. The lawmaker is currently in home isolation. Sarangi has requested all who have come in contact with him during past week to also stay in isolation and also get tests done.

Earlier, several other members of the legislative assembly including Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi, Susant Rout (Bhubaneswar-North), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar-Central), Bikram Panda (Berhampur), Byomakesh Ray (Chandbali), Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada) and Pradeep Maharathy (Pipili) had tested positive for COVID-19.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Women and Child Development (WCD) and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu, Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian, Higher Education and Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo and Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh are among politicians in Odisha who have tested positive for COVID-19.

PNN