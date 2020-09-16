Malkangiri: Malkangiri Assembly constituency legislator Aditya Madhi tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and has been hospitalised in Bhubaneswar, a source close to the MLA said.

According to the source, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA who also serves as BJP’s Malkangiri district president has been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition.

Madhi had been symptomatic for last several days following which he underwent COVID-19 test. His test result came out positive for the virus.

Earlier, several MLAs including Susant Rout (Bhubaneswar-North), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar-Central), Bikram Panda (Berhampur), Byomakesh Ray (Chandbali), Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada) and Pradeep Maharathy (Pipili) had tested positive for COVID-19.

Moreover, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Women and Child Development (WCD) and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu, Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian, Higher Education and Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo and Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh are among politicians in the state who have tested positive for COVID-19.

PNN