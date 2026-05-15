Cuttack: A patient died after an ambulance ran out of fuel on the Kathajodi River bridge while being shifted from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar Friday, triggering outrage among locals and the victim’s family.

The patient, a youth from Kendrapara who had consumed poison, was being transferred from SCB Medical College and Hospital to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

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The ambulance suddenly stopped midway when its petrol supply ran out. Family members alleged that the delay caused by the fuel outage led to the patient’s death.

The family accused the ambulance operator of negligence and demanded strict action. Health officials began an inquiry into the incident and sought a detailed report from the transport contractor.