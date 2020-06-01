Los Angeles: Actress Pamela Anderson is ready for re-marriage. In an interview with the New York Times magazine, Pamela spoke about her failed relationships in the past and how she is keen to tie the knot again, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Absolutely! Just one more time. Just one more time, please, God. One more time only. Only,” Pamela said when she was asked if she wanted to marry again.

Opening up on the past relationships, she added: “Thank God it happened the way it happened, and I’m here and I’m happy. I’ve been married three times. People think I’ve been married five times. I don’t know why. I’ve been married three times. I’ve been married to Tommy Lee, I’ve been married to Bob Ritchie (Kid Rock) and to Rick Salomon. And that is it. Three marriages. I know that’s a lot, but it’s less than five.”

She spoke about her relationship with Jon Peters, too.

“I wasn’t married. No. I’m a romantic. I think I’m an easy target. And I think people just live in fear. I don’t know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it. It was just kind of a little moment.

“A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre, but that’s it,” Pamela recalled.