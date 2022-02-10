Bargarh: With the campaigning for the panchayat elections hitting a feverish pitch here, the three major political parties have been struggling to sort out internal squabbles among their cadres, said some political observers.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is apparently pulling out all the stops to repeat the 2012 results in Bargarh Assembly constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also leaving no stone unturned to retain all five zilla parishad zones while Congress is trying to improve its tally in the segment.

According to sources, there are four zilla parishad (ZP) zones under Bargarh block and one zone under Barpali block.

Leaders of all the three parties looking after campaign affairs are reportedly worried about the growing dissidence and rift within the organisations.

In 2007, Congress had won the Bargarh ZP zone-1 and 2 while it went to the BJD in 2012 and the BJP in 2017. All the three parties have attached importance to the ZP zone-1 and 2.

Puspa Bhoi of the BJD, Mukta Sahu of the BJP and Droupadi Bhoi of Congress are in the fray for ZP-1 seat. Besides, two other candidates – one from BSP and an Independent – are contesting from this seat.

The BJD had won ZP zone-3 in 2007 and 2012, but it went to the BJP in 2017. The BJD is trying hard to win it back. There are also five candidates who have thrown their hats into the ring in this seat.

In 2007, Congress had won the ZP zone-4 while it went to the BJD in 2012 and the BJP in 2017. There are four candidates for the seat. The BJP had wrested the zone-1 seat from the BJD in 2017.

According to poll pundits, it may be difficult for BJP to retain the seat as Gourahari Mishra, who played a key role in the victory of BJP candidate in 2017, had joined the BJD during Bijepur by-election.

PNN