Bhubaneswar: On the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian visited Puri Srimandir early in the morning Saturday and reviewed the ongoing Parikrama project.

He directed the officials to take steps for smooth darshan of devotees, crowd control, and to speed up the restoration of mutts and landscaping works. He reviewed the project from 5am to 7am and also discussed with the devotees.

The 5T chairman directed the authorities concerned to speed up the restoration of Emar Mutt, Punjabi Mutt along with the development of Dolabedi area and painting works front part of the Parikrama project.

Pandian suggested removing the vending zone from both sides of the grand road from Singhdwar to Marichikot chhak and rehabilitating the traders somewhere else. Pandian directed the officials to complete the landscaping work of north, south and west sides of the temple by December 9.

The 5T chairman suggested hiring more skilled craftsmen to rebuild the mutts. He also suggested that all the electrical works near the Meghanad Prachira should be completed soon. He ordered the immediate relocation of various poles, wires and other service systems there.

He focused on the preservation of the historic small temples and structures near the Meghanad Prachira. Pandian emphasized on the timely completion of the effluent treatment plant, the improvement of the sanitation system in the town. During his visit, Pandian was accompanied by Puri Collector, IG, SP, OBCC MD and the officials from various executing agencies.

PNN