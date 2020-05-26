Bhubaneswar: The wildlife wing of Odisha has decided to conduct Covid-19 test of a pangolin, which was rescued from a quarantine facility in Athagarh area in Cuttack district, an official said Tuesday.

This will be the first time that swab samples of a pangolin will be sent for Covid-19 testing in the state.

A team of the Athagarh forest division rescued the female pangolin from a quarantine centre in Mahulia in the Baramba range Monday night.

After getting information from the Mahulia Sarpanch, the forest officials seized the pangolin from the quarantine centre.

“As the pangolin has been rescued from a quarantine centre in Athagarh area, we are taking steps to conduct Covid-19 testing,” informed Athagarh Divisional Forest Officer, Sasmita Lenka.

(IANS)