Bhubaneswar: Several tourists and shopkeepers near Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here were struck with panic, Thursday, when a person was seen wielding a blood-stained weapon. The man, identified as Govinda Chandra Rout of Raghunathpur under Nandankanan police limits, was seen flaunting the sharp weapon after attacking his cousin Bibhu Sahoo, said sources.

Bibhu, a resident of Banki area, had recently opened a mobile shop at the market near the zoo while Govinda works as an auto-rickshaw driver. Bibhu has been staying at Govinda’s residence at Raghunathpur for the last 15 years.

Sources claimed that Govinda, a drug and liquor addict, used to ask for money from Bibhu. There were frequent altercations between them over the issue, they added.

On the other hand, police revealed that Govinda was asking for Rs 10,000 from Bibhu to release his vehicle which was taken away by the finance company due to the nonpayment of EMIs.

An enraged Govinda, who was under the influence of alcohol, attacked Sahoo on his head Thursday when the latter was going to open his shop.

He wielded the blood-stained dagger after committing the crime that panicked the tourists and shopkeepers present there.

Informed, police reached the spot and rushed a severely-wounded Bibhu to a private medical college and hospital at Patia. Govinda surrendered himself to the police without putting up any resistance.

Police are investigating into the incident after registering a case (142/19) in this regard.