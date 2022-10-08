Sambalpur: The government has framed stringent norms to regulate air and water pollution in the state with State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) functioning to monitor such issues. But a government-run Panthanivas here is discharging sewage through a drain into Mahanadi, it was alleged. Reports said, a sewage treatment plant (STP) of the government-owned Panthanivas here is lying defunct due to faulty equipment. The plant has been abandoned with thick bushes and creepers taking over it.

Meanwhile, power supply has been cut-off to the STP while the pipes are gradually getting damaged. To check river water pollution, the STPs are supposed to function round the clock as per rules. The Panthanivas needs 1,000 litre of water daily to keep it running. The wastewater should be treated at the STP and then discharged into the drain. But with the STP lying defunct, the drain water flows directly into Mahanadi. People downstream use and consume the river water and are affected by various diseases. The discharged water also gives out stink. This has sparked resentment among the people residing in the Panthanivas as well as people in the locality.

An official of the Panthanivas requesting anonymity said that funds worth several lakhs were spent to install the STP but it is lying defunct now after running for some days. He said that a private agency ‘SJ Environmental Solutions’ had installed the STP on the recommendation of a former senior officer of SPCB.

The agency has also installed similar STPs in other government-owned institutions including Panthanivas in the state. He alleged that the STP has become non-operational due to use of sub-standard equipment and machinery. The SPCB has its regional office in Sambalpur but its officials are not conducting raids on government institutions like Panthanivas. When contacted, Panthanivas manager Debashis Mishra dismissed the allegation that the STP has stopped functioning. The STP is still functional and it is operated by technicians when they come.

Moreover, a letter has been written to the agency concerned to undertake its repairing. SPCB official Satyanarayan Nanda said he will visit the spot and take necessary action if the STP has stopped functioning.